Why Sunderland's fixtures against Liverpool and Stoke have been postponed plus FA Youth Cup details
Sunderland AFC news: All of the club's academy fixtures have been postponed this weekend.
All of Sunderland's academy fixtures have been postponed this weekend due to weather conditions in the North East.
The Black Cats' under-21s side were due to host Liverpool at Eppleton CW on Sunday, December 3 in Premier League 2, while the under-18s team were set to play Stoke at the Academy of Light on Saturday, December 2.
Sunderland and its surrounding areas were issued with a yellow warning for snow and ice by the Met Office on Friday, while the club have announced new dates for the aforementioned fixture will be announced in due course.
It has also been confirmed that Sunderland under-18s will play their FA Youth Cup third-round tie against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Thursday December 14 (7pm kick-off). The club have announced tickets will be on sale soon, priced at £5, while season ticket holders can go free.