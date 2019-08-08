Why Sunderland won't be signing this striker after a trial spell
Elliott Dickman has confirmed that Sunderland were eyeing a move for ex-Burnley striker Tinashe Chakwana – but opted against handing the youngster a contract.
Reports from his native Zimbabwe linked the forward with a move to the Stadium of Light earlier this summer, after he was released from Turf Moor at the end of the 2018/19 season.
But while the 20-year-old did enjoy a trial spell on Wearside, he won’t be making a permanent move to the North East.
Chakwana was viewed as a potential recruit for the club’s under-23 side – who have already added Ruben Sammut, Michael Collins and Ahmed Abdelkader to their ranks this summer.
But despite being left impressed, Dickman decided against offering the frontman a deal after feeling that there were already similar options in the squad.
“He came in and, to be fair, he did great,” said Dickman, speaking to the Echo.
“We were pleased but, unfortunately, we’ve decided not to pursue him. But he was a credit to himself and his family.
“When he came in he did smashing, but we just felt he wasn’t the type of player we were really looking for. We’ve got quite similar ones in the building.
“We want to look at different options for that position and to help others develop and improve.
“But he definitely was here and did great, but we didn’t pursue that one.”
Chakwana has also been linked with a move to Championship side Barnsley this summer.