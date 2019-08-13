Why Sunderland will receive NO prize money if they beat Accrington Stanley in the Carabao Cup
Sunderland will receive NO prize money if they beat Accrington Stanley in the Carabao Cup this evening.
The Black Cats travel to the Wham Stadium looking for a first competitive win of the campaign, with Jack Ross set to name a much-changed side in the North West.
But should his side come away with victory from Stanley, they will not pocket a single penny in prize money.
That’s because, while the FA Cup and Leasing.Com Trophy offer sizeable financial rewards for clubs from the early stages, there is no prize money available in the Carabao Cup until the semi-final stage.
Even then, the losing semi-finalists only pocket £25,000 each while the overall runner-up takes a prize pot of £50,000. The tournament’s winner is handed a final prize of £100,000.
EFL rules do stipulate, however, that Sunderland will be entitled to 45% of the gate receipts claimed by Accrington Stanley for the first round tie.