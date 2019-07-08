But they are continually improving and among the favourites for the 2021 Euros. It was a great World Cup.However, while cheering on the Lionesses as much as anyone, success in the tournament has opened up old wounds on Wearside.What’s everyone moaning about? What exactly was Sunderland’s contribution to the World Cup, which has given the women’s game a profile previously undreamt of?All Sunderland AFC Ladies managed was to produce a third of England’s squad; namely Steph Houghton, Jill Scott, Demi Stokes, Carly Telford, Beth Mead, Lucy Staniforth and Lucy Bronze, described by her manager Phil Neville as “the best player in the world”.What have the Romans ever done for us?The still festering wound is due to the demotion of Sunderland from the first to the third tier of the game in 2018, for no good reason.The FA’s head of women’s football is Sue Campbell; a baroness who has rarely been confused with a ray of sunshine. Her choice of words then was not palliative.Party girl Sue, ennobled in 2008 for services to paperwork, reckoned: “Sunderland haven’t had the support they’ve needed from the men’s club for some time. But we’re not going to abandon the North East. We’re going to a put a talent academy for 16 to 20 year-olds at Northumbria University and build again from the bottom up.”Let them eat cakes. To précis, we’ve pretty much obliterated your football club. But don’t worry; we’re going to slip a few quid to students who play in an entirely different city which has no women’s club to speak of.With touching concern, she added: “In a few years we’ll have a league that’s the envy of the world. But Sunderland are a casualty. It’s tough on them.”Will the league improve? Removing teams from the top flight to make way for inferior replacements was an interesting first move to achieve this.