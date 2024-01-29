Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland remain hopeful they'll be able to strengthen their squad before the end of the January transfer window - with in and outgoings expected at the Stadium of Light.

Time is ticking for clubs to complete their last-minute business, though. Here's what you need to know ahead of the upcoming deadline.

When does the January transfer window close?

For Premier League and EFL clubs, the transfer window will close on Thursday, February 1 at 11pm. The main European windows will also close on the same day but at different times, with French teams having an hour less to complete their incoming deals. In Germany the window will shut at 5pm, while transfers in Italy must be signed off by 7pm.

What business are Sunderland still looking to complete?

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Leeds defender Leo Hjelde on a permanent deal. The Black Cats have also been looking to sign another striker this month, yet those attempts have proved challenging, with target Kieffer Moore likely to stay at Bournemouth this month.

After last season's impressive loan spell, Sunderland have also kept an eye on Amad's situation at Manchester United, even if a loan deal seems unlikely at this stage. The Black Cats have been short of options in central midfield.

In terms of potential outgoings, Alex Pritchard's Sunderland future is in significant doubt after the 30-year-old withdrew from the matchday squad to face Stoke on Saturday, expressing his desire to leave the club with less than a year left on his contract. Championship club Birmingham have been monitoring the situation, while Turkish club Sivasspor are also said to be interested.

Sunderland may also allow some of their younger players to leave on loan, with Jewison Bennette set to sign for Greek side Aris until the end of the season.

When do other transfer windows close?