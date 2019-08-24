Why Jack Ross isn't being distracted by takeover talk as Sunderland extend winning run to four

The Sunderland boss, speaking in the aftermath of watching his Chris Maguire-inspired side extend their winning run to four, admitted he hadn’t yet met with the investors.

Watching on from an executive box were John Phelan and Robert Platek – two of the four potential investors in the club.

The duo are set to be joined by Glenn Furhman and Michael Dell on the new-look board should a deal be finalised – although computer tycoon Dell will only take a minority share.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

Asked about the prospective American investors and whether he had met them, Ross said: “No, my focus and attention was very much on trying to prepare the team for today and when I leave it will be on preparing the team for Wednesday and then Saturday as well. So, no, no idea.”

Pressed on whether takeover and investment talk proved any kind of distraction to him or the players, Ross said: “No, it is okay for me. It is never quiet here is it!

“I don’t think I have a day goes by that I don’t have to deal with something, whatever it might be.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There was a lot of stuff going on in the summer as well.

Chris Maguire.

“So no, it would be very weak of me if I said it affected me in terms of doing my job.”

Stewart Donald is also set to retain a place on the board and a share in the club, while he and Charlie Methven will remain involved in the day-to-day running of the club should the deal go ahead.

Sunderland have now won four straight games ahead of another busy week, with back-to-back away games at Burnley in the Carabao Cup second round on Wednesday night before a trip to promotion rivals Peterborough United on Saturday.