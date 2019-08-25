Why Jack Ross deserves huge credit as potential American investors watch impressive Sunderland display
Sunderland continued their impressive recent form with a convincing 3-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon, with the prospective American investors watching on.
Here’s what we learned from the Stadium of Light win:
Potential investors will have been impressed
All eyes were on Sunderland this weekend after news broke on the eve of the game that American investors are looking to buy a controlling stake in the club.
Watching on from an executive box were John Phelan and Robert Platek – two of the four potential investors.
The duo are set to be joined by Glenn Fuhrman and Michael Dell on the new-look board should a deal be finalised – although computer tycoon Dell would be a passive, minority investor.
And they would no doubt have been impressed with the performance on the pitch and the show of support off it, with the Roker End flag display setting the tone for a brilliant afternoon.
There was a carnival atmosphere in the ground for the final 15 minutes or so, such was Sunderland’s dominance on the pitch. The fans singing non-stop throughout.
Sunderland’s potential is clear to see, something the group of visiting American businessmen will have seen for themselves very clearly.
Credit to Jack Ross
The Sunderland boss came in for some heavy criticism after back-to-back draws to start the season but since then the turnaround has been impressive.
Sunderland unbeaten in league and cup. Joint top of League One. Reverting to a flat back four has worked wonders, the Black Cats looking a far more organised and well-drilled outfit.
And the attacking display enough to strike fear into most League One defences.
All in all, this was one of the most convincing and complete displays of Ross’ time in charge.
Impressive partnerships continue to flourish
Alim Ozturk and Jordan Willis will have been disappointed not to have earned a clean sheet but their partnership continues to impress.
The no-nonsense approach of Ozturk, coupled with the pace and composure of Willis. Joel Lynch will have a job to get in the side when his signing is completed.
Further forward, Grant Leadbitter and Max Power also impressive again.