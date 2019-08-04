Why Hull City boss was 'surprised' to land George Honeyman and what former Black Cat will bring to his side
Grant McCann admits he was ‘surprised’ to be able to land Sunderland midfielder George Honeyman.
The former Black Cats captain left on the eve of the new season, signing a three-year contract at Hull City.
The 24-year-old was entering the last year of his contract and admitted that the chance to test himself in the Championship again was a tempting one.
McCann says Honeyman has ‘everything’ that he needs in his midfield.
“We’re surprised we got him,” he told the Hull Daily Mail.
“He’s been there since he was seven or eight years of age and he’s got the club at heart.
“But he was entering the last year of his contract and we’ve got a good player on our hands.
“He brings energy, appetite, a willingness to press. Everything that I feel we need in our midfield.
“He gets about people, makes it uncomfortable them, but is also a good footballer as well. He’s going to be a good addition for us and I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Hull fell to a defeat in their first league game of the season, beaten 2-1 by Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.
The Tigers had taken the lead through Dan Batty, but two goals in three minutes from Borja Baston and Mike van der Hoorn settled the contest.
Honeyman was unavailable with a knee problem.
“He’s come in with a slight problem in his knee but he’s due back running next week,” McCann said.
“It might not be next week we see him. Maybe the week after.”