This is why former Sunderland assistant James Fowler won't be joining Jack Ross at Hibernian
Former Sunderland No2 James Fowler is in line to be named as the new director of football at Kilmarnock.
Friday, 15th November 2019, 11:34 am
Fowler left Sunderland shortly after Jack Ross was sacked last month, it was expected the pair would be reunited when Ross landed his next job in management but Fowler is instead set for an upstairs role at Kilmarnock.
The Scottish Sun report the 39-year-old Killie legend has been in talks about taking charge of the football department, he will work closely with boss Angelo Alessio.