Who is Morgan Fox? Everything you need to know about Sunderland's defensive target - including what he's said about his future
Sunderland are interested in full-back Morgan Fox - but who is the man eyed by Jack Ross?
The Sheffield Wednesday defender could be the solution to the Black Cats’ left-back problem - with Denver Hume the only recognised left-sided defender in the senior squad.
But who is Fox? Here’s everything you need to know about Sunderland’s potential new recruit:
Key details
Age: 25
Position: Left-back
Nationality: Welsh
Previous clubs: Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Notts County (loan), Sheffield Wednesday
What has his career been like?
A product of Ipswich Town’s academy, Fox burst onto the first-team scene at Charlton Athletic after being handed a professional deal in 2012.
The Chelmsford-born defender racked-up over 100 competitive appearances for the Addicks, with most of those games coming in the Championship.
Fox also spent a productive loan spell at Notts County in 2013, where he gained valuable experience of League One.
After impressing for Charlton, Fox was snapped-up by Sheffield Wednesday in 2017 - going on to make over 70 appearances at Hillsborough.
He has appeared just twice for the Owls this season, though.
What type of player is he?
A natural left-back - but also comfortable playing in the centre of defence - Fox is keen to get forward and often showcases his excellent delivery into the area.
He’s a reliable presence at the back too, and could slot seamlessly into Ross’ back four.
Fox could be the perfect fit for Sunderland as they eye someone proven in the game.
Why are Sunderland looking to sign him?
The lack of depth at left-back is clear to see, with Denver Hume the only player classed as a natural in that position.
Cover and competition is therefore a necessity - hence the interest in Fox.
Has he spoken about the move?
Fox hasn’t directly discussed the link with Sunderland, but he has discussed his future plans and a desire to ‘prove’ himself to the fans at Hillsborough.
Speaking to the Sheffield Star, he said: "I know I am good enough to play football here and hopefully I prove that."