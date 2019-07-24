Who is Marc McNulty? The Reading striker set to agree a move to Sunderland
Sunderland are set to sign striker Marc McNulty - but who is the man set to become Jack Ross’ fourth summer signing?
The Scot is set to swap Reading for Wearside this week and bolster the Black Cats’ frontline ahead of the new campaign.
But who is he? Here’s everything you need to know about Sunderland’s latest recruit:
Key details
Age: 26
Position: Striker
Nationality: Scottish
Previous clubs: Livingston, Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Bradford City, Coventry City, Reading, Hibernian
What has his career been like before Sunderland?
Having progressed through the ranks in his homeland, McNulty burst onto the scene at Livingston - netted 48 times in 120 appearances north of the border.
That earned him a move to Sheffield United, but the frontman struggled to replicate that form and was shipped out on loan to Portsmouth and Bradford City - having some success at the former.
A permanent move to Coventry City then followed where McNulty really hit his stride, firing 28 goals en route to promotion from League Two with the Sky Blues.
He joined Reading last summer but struggled for opportunities, and went on to join Hibernian on loan in January - scoring eight times in 17 games.
What type of player is he?
An old-school poacher, McNulty will look to play off the last defender and put pressure on the opposition backline.
He should thrive on the service provided by Sunderland’s creative players and is comfortably playing up top on his own or as part of a pairing.
Why have Sunderland signed him?
The Black Cats struggled for goals in the second half of the 2018/19 season and the need for another option was all-too apparent.
In McNulty, they have a player with a decent track record in League One and who will provide more competition for Will Grigg and Charlie Wyke.
Who else was interested?
Championship outfit Charlton Athletic were keen on a deal after securing promotion, while Hibs were also interested in bringing the striker back to Easter Road.