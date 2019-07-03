Who is Lee Burge? Sunderland's new goalkeeper signing set to join after his Coventry City release
Sunderland are set to complete the signing of former Coventry City goalkeeper Lee Burge - but who is the stopper?
Burge is set to become the Black Cats’s second senior recruit of the summer, following in the footsteps of Conor McLaughlin who moved to the Stadium of Light earlier this week.
And we’ve taken a look at Burge’s career path to see what Sunderland fans can expect from their latest recruit:
Key details:Age: 26
Position: Goalkeeper
Nationality: English
Height: 6’2 (source: Transfermarkt)Where has he played before Sunderland?
Burge has been a one-club man for the entirety of his senior career, spending over a decade with Coventry City.
His only spell away from the Sky Blues came in 2013, when he took in a half-season loan with Nuneaton Town in the National League.
Burge burst into the Coventry first-team in October 2014 and hasn’t looked back - establishing himself as the club’s number one as they returned to League One and then cemented their place in the third tier.
He left the Sky Blues having made 177 appearances for the club.
Why did he leave Coventry City?
Burge is currently a free agent having left Coventry City last summer - with manager Mark Robins looking for some freshness in the goalkeeping department.
The Sky Blues released both their senior goalkeepers and have since signed Marko Marosi from Doncaster Rovers.
Were any other teams interested?
Plenty of teams have been linked with Burge in the past - with Sunderland one of a number of potential suitors.
Hull City were linked with a move for the stopper in March and he was thought to have plenty of admirers upon his release.
Rotherham United previously came close to signing the 26-year-old in 2017.
Why are Sunderland signing him?
Quite simply, the Black Cats need goalkeeping cover.
The departures of Robbin Ruiter and Max Stryjek leave Jon McLaughlin as the only senior stopper at the club - and the Scot will need some competition throughout the season.
Both will now battle it out for the number one jersey ahead of the new campaign.