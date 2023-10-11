Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Get the lowdown on all of Sunderland’s international stars during the upcoming break, with their countries calling them for back-to-back games against Columbia, two Euro 2024 qualifiers and a match which could feature no fewer than THREE Black Cats.

For nine of Sunderland’s players it’s time to dust themselves off after the weekend defeat to Middlesbrough and turn their attention to their national team.

Here are when they could be in action:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Rigg – England Under 18s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 16-year-old talent has made four league appearances for Sunderland so far this season, scoring from the bench in the side’s 5-0 thrashing of Southampton back in September.

Rigg, who recently agreed a two-year scholarship at the club, also played 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup against Crewe Alexandra. The youngster scored Sunderland’s only goal of the game before the Black Cats crashed out on penalties.

The midfielder will be hoping to get some international minutes under his belt during a trio of fixtures for England Under 18s — starting on October 11 against Belgium (2pm kick off). Three days later the youth side take on Morocco (1.30pm kick-off) before a final game against South Korea on October 17 (4.30pm kick-off).

Tom Watson – England Under 18s

Watson, who joins Rigg in the England Under 18 squad, has just signed a new deal as Sunderland bosses sought to ward off Premier League interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young winger made his debut for the first team in April, coming on as a second half substitute to replace Patrick Roberts in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield at the Stadium of Light.

The 17-year-old scored 13 times for Sunderland’s Under 18 side last season.

Trey Samuel-Ogunsuyi – Belgium Under 18s

The 16-year-old winger has made 12 appearances for Sunderland Under 18 side during the past two seasons, scoring twice and also assisting a goal.

The highly-rated attacker has already represented Belgium Under 18s in friendlies against Norway and Sweden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samuel-Ogunsuyi is set to take on club teammates Rigg and Watson when Belgium face England on October 11. Belgium will then play South Korea on October 14 (10am kick-off).

Jobe Bellingham – England Under 19s

Bellingham has hit the ground running after joining Sunderland from Birmingham in the summer. Few knew what role he would play this season after the midfielder only started five games last season but his versatility has been key.

The 18-year-old has already surpassed last year’s total with 11 starts for Sunderland — contributing with two goals and an assist.

Bellingham will be looking to continue his development through the England youth system when the under 19s face Montenegro on October 11 (5pm kick-off), Wales on October 14 (2pm kick-off) and Austria, away, on October 17 (5pm kick-off).

Mason Burstow – England Under 20s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young striker joined Sunderland on deadline day after playing 73 minutes across three appearances for Chelsea at the beginning of the season.

Burstow has led the line for Sunderland over the last six games but is yet to find the net for the Black Cats.

The Chelsea loanee does have an assist to his name thanks to a pinged pass to Jack Clarke against Sheffield Wednesday, before Clarke cut in from the left to score.

Burstow will be looking to make his international debut at under-20s level when England face Romania on October 12 (4pm kick-off). He could also feature against Portugal on October 17 (7pm kick-off).

Daniel Ballard – Northern Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A talented young centre-back, Ballard has shone during the Black Cats’ excellent start to the 23/24 Championship season, contributing to four clean sheets in 11 games alongside Northern Ireland teammate Trai Hume.

Ballard has also proved to be a dead-ball threat, having scored twice this season with both goals coming from Sunderland set-pieces.

Northern Ireland’s chances of European qualification seem all but lost yet Ballard will sense a golden opportunity to further his senior international career against San Marino on Saturday.

Trai Hume – Northern Ireland

A regular in Sunderland’s starting XI, Hume has enjoyed a successful stint with the Black Cats, celebrating promotion to the Championship and gaining a first senior international cap since joining the club in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If success with Northern Ireland has been hard to come by then Hume has, nevertheless, established himself as one of his country’s fastest-rising stars.

The Sunderland full-back will be expected to start this weekend’s clash against San Marino on October 17 before another qualifier against Slovenia on October 17 (7.45pm kick off).

Jewison Bennette – Costa Rica Under 23s

A darting young attacker with three World Cup appearances, Bennette is one of Costa Rica’s best attacking hopes for the future.

He already boasts 13 senior appearances for his country at just 19 — including an inspiring performance against South Korea where he netted two goals in a 2-2 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he’s yet to make a significant impact for Sunderland, the building blocks are in place for Bennette to realise his potential and enjoy a successful career in English football.

Costa Rica’s Under 23s take on Columbia twice in friendlies on October 14 and October 17.

Nasriy Rusyn – Ukraine

The diverse attacker is set to make his senior international debut following Andriy Yarmolenko’s withdrawal from Ukraine’s squad.

Rusyn has been tipped to make his senior debut for a number of years following sustained success at youth level — including seven goals in 12 appearances for his country’s under 21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ukrainian fans will be hoping for big performances from the talented attacker as their qualification group remains on a knife edge. Any one of Ukraine, North Macedonia or Italy could still clinch their place at Euro 2024.