This is where Phil Parkinson's Sunderland finished the 2019/20 season on Football Manager.

This is where Sunderland will finish in League One this season - according to Football Manager 2020

Ahead of its November 19 release date, we've been test-driving Football Manager 2020, the latest edition in the sports-strategy series.

By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 12:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 12:00 pm

We put the popular video game into auto-pilot mode – and simulated Sunderland's current League One campaign. Click and scroll through the pages to see where Phil Parkinson's men finished:

1. AFC Wimbledon (23rd) - RELEGATED

P44 W9 D14 L21 GD-26 = 41 PTS

Photo: Alex Pantling

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Wycombe Wanderers (22nd) - RELEGATED

P44 W9 D14 L21 GD-26 = 41 PTS

Photo: Ker Robertson

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Tranmere Rovers (21st) - RELEGATED

P44 W9 D16 L19 GD-20 = 43 PTS

Photo: Lewis Storey

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Bolton Wanderers (20th) *STARTED WITH 12-POINT DEDUCTION

P44 W15 D12 L17 GD-1 = 45 PTS

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6