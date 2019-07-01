Where Sunderland stand on transfers and takeover with first deal imminent
Sunderland expect to make their first summer signing in the coming days.
The Black Cats have agreed a deal with a free agent, who is expected on Wearside imminently for a medical and to complete the deal.
It is set to kickstart a busy summer of recruitment for the club, with chairman Stewart Donald saying last week that he believes the club probably need six to eight additions to turn last season’s play-off heartache into promotion success this time around.
Interestingly, he told supporters at a charity event on Saturday night that manager Jack Ross wants to work with a 20-man squad, supplemented by young players such as Ethan Robson and Denver Hume.
Currently, before making any additions, Ross has 19 senior players contracted to the club, plus Robson, Hume, Bali Mumba and Ethan Robson.
The squad return to the Academy of Light for pre-season this morning, though Bryan Oviedo has been playing in the Gold Cup with Costa Rica, who were knocked out on penalties by Mexico only over the weekend.
The club are also still to agree a new deal with talented midfielder Elliot Embleton, who thrived on loan at Grimsby Town last season.
Meanwhile, Sunderland are pressing on with their plans for the new campaign with no resolution to the takeover talks with Mark Campbell’s consortium imminent.
Stewart Donald tweeted: “These are the facts. Signings will happen soon with investment in the team where sensible.
“Club investment will happen - we have plans & options and I will explain how & why in due course (month). Speculation though is just that.”
Donald identified Campbell as his preferred bidder earlier in the summer and the real estate businessman has held positive talks about the future of the club on Wearside.
Due diligence has been undertaken but as it stands, there remains a number of issues with the bid to resolve.
Crucially, however, Campbell’s consortium are still to keen on striking a deal at some stage.
Donald has consistently said that immediate investment is not vital and so business for the new season is underway.