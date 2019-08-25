Where are they now? The Sunderland stars who defeated Ruud Gullit's Newcastle United 20-years ago today
Today marks 20-years since Peter Reid’s Sunderland defeated Ruud Gullit’s Newcastle United at St James’s Park in the Premiership.
By James Copley
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 14:12
The knives were out for the Dutchman Gullit after he angered fans by deciding to leave star striker Alan Shearer out of his starting XI. Newcastle lost to their arch-rivals with a superb Kevin Phillips winner after the Magpies had taken the lead in a match played out in atrocious weather conditions.
Here, The Echo has a look at the Black Cats’ team back in August 1999 and where they are now.
