Where are they now? The Sunderland stars who defeated Ruud Gullit's Newcastle United 20-years ago today

It's been 20-years since that famous Tyne-Wear derby win for Sunderland.

Today marks 20-years since Peter Reid’s Sunderland defeated Ruud Gullit’s Newcastle United at St James’s Park in the Premiership.

By James Copley
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 14:12

The knives were out for the Dutchman Gullit after he angered fans by deciding to leave star striker Alan Shearer out of his starting XI. Newcastle lost to their arch-rivals with a superb Kevin Phillips winner after the Magpies had taken the lead in a match played out in atrocious weather conditions.

Here, The Echo has a look at the Black Cats’ team back in August 1999 and where they are now.

Scroll down and click through the pages to discover what Reid’s Class of ‘99 are up to now.

1. Peter Reid - Manager

Peter Reid is currently retired from football management. The 63-year old appears as a pundit for various outlets from time to time.

2. Thomas Sorensen - goalkeeper

Sorensen went on to pay for Aston Villa, Stoke and Melbourne City after leaving Sunderland in 2003. The Danish career called time on his playing career in 2017

3. Chris Makin - defender

After leaving Sunderland in 2001, Makin turned out for Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Derby, Reading and Southampton. In 2008, on advice from his doctor, Makin retired from football after failing to overcome a hip injury which had prevented him playing since September 2007

4. Paul Butler - Defender

In September 2010, Butler was arrested for allegedly assaulting someone at a golf club. Paul Butler pleaded guilty to the assault charges in May 2011 and was sentenced. Butler retired from playing in 2009.

