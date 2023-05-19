Sunderland will have to submit their retained list to the EFL by this weekend as they begin preparations for the 2023/24 campaign.

At the end of each season EFL clubs have to submit the list of players they plan to release and those who they wish to retain by a set deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year that deadline falls on Saturday, May 20, while clubs who reach the play-offs must submit their retained lists four days after their last match.

As the second leg of Sunderland’s play-off semi-final against Luton was on Tuesday, May 16, the Black Cats’ deadline still falls on Saturday, May 20.

This does not mean all contracts have to be signed by this date, and clubs will simply need to indicate which players they will be offering new terms to. Negotiations over contracts can then take as long as is required.

Sunderland can choose when they make their retained and released list public, as the aforementioned deadline is only for when lists need to be submitted to the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike in previous seasons, Sunderland only have one senior outfield player nearing the end of their contract this summer in Carl Winchester.

The 30-year-old is set to leave the Stadium of Light following a loan spell at Shrewsbury during the 2022/23 campaign.

Sunderland’s retained list will confirm Danny Batth and Alex Pritchard are under contract for next season after triggering clauses to extend their deals by an extra year.

The retained list will also provide clarity on academy players in the upper age groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad