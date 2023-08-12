Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Preston at Deepdale – and fans have been reacting on social media.

The Black Cats fell behind in the 25th minute when Mads Frokjaer’s effort deflected into Sunderland’s net off Will Keane, as goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was wrong-footed.

Sunderland responded well, as Jack Clarke won and converted a penalty just six minutes later, but couldn’t maintain their momentum in the second half.

Frokjaer then scored the winner just before the hour mark after a low finish past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@RealJackNayak: Second half was simply not good enough today. Reinforcements are needed immediately and ones that can come straight in too. Preston were clinical with their chances today, we were not. Improvements needed all over

@tazzlor___: 2/3 weeks left of the transfer window and we’re yet to sign a player that’s an improvement on what we had last season

@harrydays: Never mind the striker situation, I think the worst part of this team is the defence. I get having an outlet makes everything else click but some of the goals that are given away are shockingly soft. Massive three weeks for Speakman and KLD to get right.

@jimmmyreay: As the stats show we created enough to win more than one game. Missed chance after missed chance from Roberts, Cirkin and Ba and O’Nien. Have to be more clinical

@Ian_Crow3: Disappointing but I refuse to believe strikers are the reason for slack passing, slow tempo, lack of creativity, and poor defending. Yes, we need strikers, but it’s not the only area we need to improve. However, it’s early days and I’m sure it will get better.

@DanHull22: Very poor, not one stand out performance and midfield just got walked through, a striker would also be nice

@JHaddrick93: Need to sort out the priorities before the end of the window. Only 2 games in but seriously need to look at the way we’re going about the season. One fit striker who is 19 is not good enough.