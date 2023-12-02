What Sunderland fans are saying about Tony Mowbray, Jack Clarke penalty and Millwall draw
What Sunderland fans are saying after their side's 1-1 draw against Millwall at The Den.
Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 at Millwall – and fans have been reacting on social media.
The Black Cats fell a goal down just before half-time when Kevin Nisbet turned Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s cross past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
Sunderland managed to draw level 12 minutes, though, from time when Jack Clarke won and converted a penalty.
Here's how some fans reacted to the result:
@lee_willingale: Time for a change. Got away with one there thanks to the ref. Game plan is give it to Clarke and hope for the best
@williamsSAFC: Same as every week. O’Nien dreadful, forward doesn’t touch the ball, no plan B, give the ball to Clarke and hope he produces some magic. Throw a load of subs on and pray for the best
@Th0dg70n: A questionable refereeing decision has papered over the cracks. That was awful to watch, particularly defending. Pritchard looked good when he came on, as did Dack
@MuncasterGary: Looked better later on when Pritchard and Roberts came on. Could have nicked it also could have lost it. I think TM will be gone by Christmas, not sure i’d be happy or unhappy with that at this point.
@frederiksmale: A lot better than Plymouth and Huddersfield, played on the front foot. I would have changed Roberts on for Ba at half-time
@tomrud23: Still not good enough. Let off by a poor referee decision as it wasn’t a pen
@_Daryl_01: Patterson with some amazing saves to keep us in it
@GrahamFalk: Not been good enough for a while now and I have the sneaking suspicion Tony Mowbray has ran his course.