What Sunderland fans are saying about Tony Mowbray, Jack Clarke penalty and Millwall draw

What Sunderland fans are saying after their side's 1-1 draw against Millwall at The Den.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 17:49 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 19:01 GMT
Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 at Millwall – and fans have been reacting on social media.

The Black Cats fell a goal down just before half-time when Kevin Nisbet turned Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s cross past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland managed to draw level 12 minutes, though, from time when Jack Clarke won and converted a penalty.

Here's how some fans reacted to the result:

@lee_willingale: Time for a change. Got away with one there thanks to the ref. Game plan is give it to Clarke and hope for the best

@williamsSAFC: Same as every week. O’Nien dreadful, forward doesn’t touch the ball, no plan B, give the ball to Clarke and hope he produces some magic. Throw a load of subs on and pray for the best

@Th0dg70n: A questionable refereeing decision has papered over the cracks. That was awful to watch, particularly defending. Pritchard looked good when he came on, as did Dack

@MuncasterGary: Looked better later on when Pritchard and Roberts came on. Could have nicked it also could have lost it. I think TM will be gone by Christmas, not sure i’d be happy or unhappy with that at this point.

@frederiksmale: A lot better than Plymouth and Huddersfield, played on the front foot. I would have changed Roberts on for Ba at half-time

@tomrud23: Still not good enough. Let off by a poor referee decision as it wasn’t a pen

@_Daryl_01: Patterson with some amazing saves to keep us in it

@GrahamFalk: Not been good enough for a while now and I have the sneaking suspicion Tony Mowbray has ran his course.

@Ian_Crow3: Escaped with a point. But again, over reliance on Clarke, poor defending, desperate subs and can't remember last time we looked like scoring from open play. So poor, saved by Clarke again, and a pen, lucky escape. Pritch and Roberts did something, but abysmal