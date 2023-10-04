Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland recorded their fifth win in six games after a 2-0 victory over Watford at the Stadium of Light – and fans have been reacting on social media.

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Niall Huggins made an excellent run into the opposition’s penalty area before beating goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann with a powerful finish.

After withstanding some early pressure at the start of the second half, Sunderland scored a second in the 62nd minute when Abdoullah Ba headed home from close range.

Watford were then reduced to 10 men three minutes from time when substitute Ryan Andrews was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Jack Clarke.

Here’s how some fans reacted on social media:

@past_sunderland: Absolutely over the moon for Huggins to get a goal tonight. The lad has been through the equivalent of hell for a footballer over the last two years, struggling through injury after injury. Thought he was our MOTM tonight

@Padraigthe4th: Really good, mature performance that. Once again we put a team to the sword and then went into a state of complete cruise control, barely got out of second gear it seemed in that second half.

@Ian_Crow3: Five wins from six, unreal. Stood firm to early second-half pressure, but Ba header after Huggins opener give us win. Not at our best, sloppy at times, but desire and quality in this side can shine at any moment. Jobe, Hume, and Huggins standouts. Bring on Boro Saturday

@AaronWalker94: Huggins growing defensively every game. Some great individual performances too, very comfortable win for the lads

@EkwahFan: Abdoullah Ba really has came on leaps and bounds this season, just imagine what he’ll be like in a year’s time with a full season under his belt

@joshmontage656: Need to be better Saturday if we’re to beat Boro, three points is all that matters tonight. Huggins was class again and I thought Ba was too

