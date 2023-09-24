Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light – and fans have been reacting on social media.

The Black Cats dominated possession for large spells but couldn’t find a breakthrough against a compact Bluebirds defence.

Cardiff then nicked a late winner when defender Mark McGuinness headed home Ryan Wintle’s corner three minutes from time.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:

@Anthony_Bulmer: Cardiff are the worst team to come to the SOL so far this season. Slow, time wasting and negative. But they got what they wanted. Poor performance from ourselves.

@JClarkeSZN: It happens like that, we were clinical on Wednesday, weren’t today and it’s cost us - nowt we can do about it now, just improve upon it for next game

@mksavage73: Really poor result but I knew we’d struggle to break down a team that sits in. We always do. Centre forward is still the big worry. Movement inside the box is poor. Let’s hope Rusyn is the answer

@DanielStokell1: Aouchiche and Roberts looked bright, Roberts just needs to release that ball faster, tried to do too much and take on too many. Looked a better team with Hemir on the pitch, Rusyn didn’t have enough time but looked sharp and tidy.

@JordanGowling29: How many games before we are allowed to talk about Burstow. Runs around a lot but that’s about it for me. Rusyn starts on Friday?

@mikesmith145: Would have kept Jobe on unless we don’t know of a fitness concern. Overthinking the end product but Burstow well off the pace. Hemir looked better.

@TwoBlues79: For all the possession, no real chances created and no cutting edge. Sucker punch goal was always on the cards. It happens. Burstow needs to improve performances and quick. Enough waiting on the sidelines to replace him

@boxing_buddy: One of the biggest smash and grabs I’ve seen in over 40 years. Side note if Burstow starts on Friday he must have a clause in his contract. He has had a decent run of games and is totally anonymous