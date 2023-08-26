Sunderland played out a goalless draw against Coventry City at the CBS Arena – and fans have been reacting on social media.

The hosts saw more of the ball in the first half, with Sunderland defending in numbers to keep their opponents at bay.

Both sides found more space after the interval, yet neither could find a breakthrough.

Here’s how some fans reacted on social media:

@_GraemeAtkinson: Certainly would’ve taken a point before the game. Stats may also have suggested that a clean sheet was coming. Add two or three quality players to the squad (one preferably a striker!) and we could have another positive season. Big few days ahead for the recruitment team

@JDB189: Neil, Ballard, O’Nien and Patto showed their quality today also

@Adamdoran97: Really, really good point that. Created some half chances, just need that clinical edge that a striker gives. O’Nien and Ballard were class. Neil was good again. Have to think if Roberts was fit we’d have created a lot more

@SAFCFANSVIEW: Excellent to see us take an away day point at a tough place. No surprise to see Ba had another stinker, Pritchard show his quality when he came on and Ballard is a beast.

@Buntingfootball: The biggest thing for me this afternoon was the clean-sheet, we needed that and defensively that should lift us. That’s a big factor in that result today, away to a difficult side. Should give everyone a lift that we can compete with these sides away from home

@joshmontage656: That game outlines how much we need to grab hold of Alex Pritchard and let him go nowhere.

@jd56SAFC: If Dack starts over Pritchard next week I’ll be lost for words. Thought Dan Neil was boss in the midfield

@Ian_Crow3: Very good point. Top defending, hard-earned clean sheet, just that striker again. Played good stuff, but couldn’t create anything clear cut. Despite the concerns going into this, feel positive about performance and result. We really aren’t that far away, are we