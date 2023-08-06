Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light – and fans have been reacting on social media.

Tony Mowbray’s side dominated possession but fell behind on the stroke of half-time as former striker Nathan Broadhead opened the scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Hurst then added a second for the visitors shortly after the break, before Sunderland defender Trai Hume was sent off for receiving a second yellow card.

Dan Neil did pull a goal back for the hosts in the closing stages but it was too little too late.

Here’s what some Sunderland fans said on social media after the match:

@Ian_Crow3: So disappointing, didn’t create near enough. Good first half, second half started poor and took Hume’s red for us to turn up. They were decent, but if we were better creatively and at finishing, we win that imo. Frustrating, but only the first of a long season ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@BesfordJonathan: We lost but we didn’t play bad, played some great stuff and moved the ball very well. Gotta give Ipswich credit, very clinical with their chances and can also see why they don’t concede many.

@Dronfield_SAFC: Will play a lot worse than that this year and probably win. Still plenty for the recruitment team to do before this team progresses. There was a Diallo sized hole missing today, although Jobe looked sharp for the first half an hour. Keep the Faith

@TonyAyton: I actually thought Jobe did well in the first half…. Was constantly on the half turn when reviving the ball, which is exactly what you want from your 10. Him and Ekwah were the main positives

@J0shuaJ0rdan: Oh, well... we definitely need more signings, Dan Neil is my man of the match for a surprise. We lost, but I can’t really complain about the effort of the team