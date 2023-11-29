How Sunderland fans reacted to their side's 2-1 defeat against Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Huddersfield at the Stadium of Light – and fans have been reacting on social media.

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 28th minute after Tom Lees headed the ball back across goal and Michael Helik nodded the ball home from close range.

Sunderland drew level five minutes before half-time when Luke O’Nien equalised following a free-kick, yet Delano Burgzorg netted the winner midway through the second half.

Here's how some fans reacted to the result:

@eb92safc: Poor result. Even worse performance. You stop Jack Clarke you stop Sunderland. The quality of football we are watching is undoubtedly worse than last season. Moving into December and no goals among our four strikers. Bitterly disappointing last few weeks

@Ian_Crow3: Worst performance so far imo. Sloppy in possession, diabolical defending for goals and no threat at all. Can play as nice football as we want, it's not effective. Our possession does nothing. Millwall is looking very vital/make or break right now

@SmithSpeak: Very poor from Sunderland tonight. Why did Mowbray take off Mayenda when we were a goal down? If ever we needed two up top that was it

@Ryan_Craig89: Dreadful you can see why our strikers don't score. We are a soft touch easy to play against sit back and hit us on the break

@steve_winder83: Very poor from #SAFC tonight, but ultimately we have a weaker team than last year, Diallo won us games out of nothing and Stewart scored 12 goals in 12 games.