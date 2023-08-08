Sunderland were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after they were beaten on penalties by League Two side Crewe - and fans have been reacting on social media.

The match finished 1-1 in normal time before the visitors won 5-3 on penalties, with Pierre Ekwah the only player to miss his spot kick.

Crewe took the lead when centre-back Luke Offord headed the ball home from an in-swining corner on the stroke of half-time.

Sunderland responded by bringing on debutant Bradley Dack, Pierre Ekwah and Jack Clarke in the second half, with Chris Rigg scoring an equaliser in the 64th minute.

The Black Cats couldn’t force a winner, though, before they were beaten on spot kicks.

Here’s how some fans reacted after the match:

@Ian_Crow3: Well... out of the cup. Happy for Rigg and his goal. Dack looks decent but a poor night. Desperate for forward additions, no ideas despite possession. Just keep banging our heads against a wall atm and it’s starting to drain on us. Work to do to say the least.

@bamgboyeolu3m: Positive from tonight is Bradley Dack and Chris Rigg

@mackemfaith73: Buzzing for Chris Rigg but there’s something not right behind the scenes. Feel for Mowbray not having an experienced forward or depth in many positions.

@Redser702: Our lack of depth seriously showed, Ellis Taylor and Abdoullah Ba not near good enough for us

@Padraigthe4th: Little point in drawing too much from this result. Fielded a weakened, inexperienced side and lost on penalties. Pressure will certainly mount if we make it a hat-trick of defeats come Saturday but have to remain pragmatic. It’s very early days.

@J0shuaJ0rdan: Shocking game of football, two losses now, and we are crying out for a striker now. Rigg is a special player and Dack is brilliant

@davis0688 : Ba not a winger. Bennette won’t make it. Johnson is not a right back. Many others but those are the initial points.