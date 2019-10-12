What the international break results mean for Sunderland and the League One promotion race
Sunderland have fallen to ninth in League One after sitting out the latest round of fixtures.
The Black Cats opted to postpone their clash with Fleetwood Town after receiving three international call-ups, but the majority of third tier fixtures went ahead.
And results elsewhere mean that the managerless Wearsiders now sit ninth in League One - but remain just eight points off the summit with two games in hand on most sides in the division.
But what happened in the Black Cats’ absence? Here’s a look around League One:
Blackpool fail to put pressure on promotion rivals
Simon Grayson’s side spurned the chance to close the gap on the top two having lost out to Rotherham.
Michael Smith and Clark Robertson’s second half efforts proved the difference, with Armand Gnanduillet’s late penalty merely a consolation.
Bristol Rovers move on up
The Gas have been one of League One’s surprise packages this term and moved into fourth after a 1-0 win over MK Dons thanks to Tom Davies’ goal.
Peterborough leave it late
Darren Ferguson’s usually free-scoring outfit were kept out by Lincoln City for 82 minutes – until a fine Louis Reed strike opened the scoring.
Ivan Toney then added a second as Michael Appleton’s side failed to build on a win over the Black Cats last weekend.
In-form Oxford continue to rise
Karl Robinson’s side continue their surge up the third tier, beating Doncaster Rovers 3-0 thanks to a brace from James Henry and Cameron Brannagan’s strike.
Best of the rest
AFC Wimbledon came out on top in the battle of the division’s relegation-threatened sides, as they brushed aside Southend United – winning 4-1.
Rochdale edged past Accrington thanks to Ian Henderson’s brace in a closely-fought clash.
Portsmouth and Gillingham shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw at Fratton Park.
Coventry City hoping for Sunday best
The Sky Blues welcome Tranmere Rovers to St Andrew’s on Sunday (noon kick-off) looking to build on a positive start to the campaign.
Meanwhile, early pace-setters Ipswich Town and Wycombe Wanderers saw their clash called-off due to international commitment - meaning there was no change at the top.
Burton and Bolton’s meeting at the Pirelli Stadium was also called-off.