What happened to all of Steve Bruce's Sunderland signings?

Former Sunderland manager Steve Bruce is rumoured to be set to take the reigns at Newcastle United – but what happened to all of his transfer recruits at the Stadium of Light?

By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 13 July, 2019, 11:55

Bruce, who could succeed Rafa Benitez at St James’s Park, secured 32 signings during his spell on Wearside – with some memorable hits and misses. Scroll down and click through the pages to see all the players signed by Bruce at Sunderland, and what they’re doing now:

1. Fraizer Campbell

Injury meant the talented youngster couldn't contribute as much as desired after being signed by Bruce - but he has gone on to forge a strong career in the game. He's currently looking for a new club after leaving Hull City.

2. Paulo da Silva

Bruce praised da Silva's quality when he arrived on Wearside, but the Paraguayan international failed to properly settle in the North East. He departed after three years and now plays for Club Libertad in his homeland.

3. Lorik Cana

A strong favourite with supporters, despite spending just the one year at the Stadium of Light, Albanian international Cana retired in 2016 after a spell with Nantes. He now acts as an ambassador the Albanian FA - while a film of his life was released last December.

4. Darren Bent

A draw out transfer saga which sealed a move to Aston Villa soured Bent's spell at Sunderland - after netting 36 times across two seasons after being snapped up by Bruce. He is currently working as a pundit after finding himself without a club.

