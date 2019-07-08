What happened next to controversial Sunderland flops Didier Ndong and Papy Djilobodji

Didier Ndong looks set for a move to Tunisia

The controversial former Black Cat is leaving EA Guingamp just seven months after signing a three-and-a-half year deal with the Ligue 1 side.

Reports in Tunisia say the 25-year-old is in talks to finalise a move to Esperance de Tunis, who have won the title three years in a row.

It’s the latest step in the Gabonese midfielder’s attempts to revive his career following his acrimonious departure from Wearside less than a year ago.

Ndong joined Guingamp in December last year as the French side attempted to avoid relegation from Ligue 1.

They also signed Papy Djilobodji on a six-month deal, but the pair were unable to help reverse their fortunes and they were relegated, finishing bottom of the league.

The club did manage to reach the final of the Coupe de la Ligue, where they were beaten by Lamine Kone’s Strasbourg.

The pair had mixed fortunes during their time in France, with Ndong making 14 appearances.

He looks set to move on as Guingamp look to cut their losses.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Djilobodji is currently training on his own in a bid to get fit and find a new club following the expiration of his short-term deal.

He made just four appearances at Guingamp and was left out of the squad towards the end of the season.

Guingamp were hammered 9-0 by PSG on his debut and he was handed a six-game ban in January for breaking an opponent’s nose with a high challenge.

Sunderland were forced to suffer enormous losses on two of the most expensive additions in their history when they failed to report for pre-season training last summer.

Djilobodji had initially been given a month to find a new club, but a move did not materialise and he was sacked after failing a fitness test on his return.

Sunderland also terminated Ndong’s contract, and they later came to an agreement with both players after considering a lawsuit.

The deal with Ndong was a particularly important one, with the club due around four millions euros when he found a new club.