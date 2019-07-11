'What formation?': Sunderland fans react to Jack Ross' experimental team at South Shields
Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on South Shields – and fans have been quick to react.
In the Black Cats’ first pre-season game, Ross has named an experimental side as he looks to blood in some of the club’s youngsters.
And a strong squad has descended on the Evo-Stik Premier League outfit for the clash – with only injured duo Aiden McGeady and Max Power and stopper Jon McLaughlin confirmed to be missing out.
Ross has now unveiled his first-half squad - with something of an experimental shape in operation.
And fans have been quick to offer their take on the team on social media – here’s what they’ve been saying:
@SuperKevFTM said: “No left back??? What formation?”
He later posted: “Chuffed a lot of kids getting a chance. Very interested in Bainbridge and what people watching tonight think of him. Maybe answer to defensive issues. Also interesting that Loovens actually involved.”
@lincolnsafc added: “Robson mcgeouch that’s a cm pairing that should work”
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
@cowanscrack posted: “Hopefully we will see some attacking intent tonight.”
@DanielJenks89 commented: “3-5-2 I am guessing”#
@WilliamHTipp asked: “is mcgeouch playing LB?”
@browny996 tweeted: “Before anyone reads to much into it [Jon] McLaughlin has had 1 day training”
Sunderland AFC first half XI: Burge, C McLaughlin, Loovens, Bainbridge, McGeouch, Kimpioka, Robson, Hackett, Honeyman, Gooch, Wyke
Ross will then name a separate team for the second half, which is yet to be confirmed.