This is what Benji Kimpioka must do to emulate Josh Maja and Joel Asoro at Sunderland

Sunderland youngster Benji Kimpioka

At this moment in time, however, Benji Kimpioka is doing more of the former - particularly when in the first-team environment.

The 19-year-old was handed a first start since January in the Leasing.com Trophy defeat to Leicester City, having impressed new manager Phil Parkinson during his early weeks in the job.

But even before the game, Parkinson spoke of a need to develop Kimpioka's end product. While his enthusiasm and athleticism has never been doubted, his decision-making and incisiveness in the final third still requires some development.

And it's that which is currently proving frustrating.

Kimpioka clearly has a great deal of ability, and his direct style can prove tricky for defenders to deal with. It’s that which Parkinson believes could prove key if the Swede is to benefit from sustained senior involvement this term, with the Sunderland boss seeing the youngster as a ‘bonus’ player – one whose unpredictability could add a different dimension to the Black Cats’ attacking arsenal.

Yet while there are hopes that he can follow in the footsteps of Josh Maja and Joel Asoro in making a sustained impact in the first team fold, that lack of an end product is what currently separates him from the former Sunderland duo.

That may yet come with time. Parkinson obviously sees some potential in the forward and will be keen to work with him behind the scenes in order to add that final touch to his game.

But supporters may need to be patient with Kimpioka. While his pace and trickery can prove exciting, there will be an element of protection required. Prolonged exposure to the first team without too much joy could well prove detrimental to the youngster, so ensuring his talent is nurtured in the right way – and crucially, the correct environment – will be key moving forward.

It’s often easy to forget that Kimpioka is merely 19, given his 18 months around the first team.