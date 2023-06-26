News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

West Ham eyeing move for Sunderland defender who would cost a hefty transfer fee - report

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League club West Ham.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:49 BST

West Ham are reportedly ready to make a bid for Sunderland defender Dan Balllard - just a year after his move to Wearside.

Ballard joined the Black Cats from Arsenal last summer, despite interest from Burnley, and made 19 Championship appearances during the 2022/23 season, despite multiple injury setbacks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 23-year-old has also been capped 10 times by Northern Ireland and started back-to-back European qualifier matches in March before suffering a hamstring injury.

Europa Conference League champions West Ham have been credited with interest in Ballard and reportedly been tracking the player for some time.

Most Popular

According to the Belfast Telegraph, West Ham’s chief scout Rob Newman watched the centre-back at Windsor Park during Northern Ireland’s 1-0 defeat against Finland in March.

The report goes on to say The Hammers are ‘expected to make a bid for the 23-year-old in the coming days.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland would demand a hefty fee for Ballard, though, with three years left on the defender’s contract.

When discussing his decision to join Sunderland over Burnley last summer, Ballard told The Athletic: “Burnley had just gone down from the Premier League and Sunderland had just come up from League One but I felt I could play more of a pivotal role at Sunderland. Burnley had a great season but I feel that I am a big part of the team.”

On Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray, the defender added: "His man-management is his big strength. We all feel like he’s backing us and he gives us that confidence to play freely.

"The football we played is a really good watch. He knows we’ve got great technical players and he plays to our strengths."

Related topics:Northern IrelandSunderlandWest HamBurnleyArsenalBlack Cats