West Ham are reportedly ready to make a bid for Sunderland defender Dan Balllard - just a year after his move to Wearside.

Ballard joined the Black Cats from Arsenal last summer, despite interest from Burnley, and made 19 Championship appearances during the 2022/23 season, despite multiple injury setbacks.

The 23-year-old has also been capped 10 times by Northern Ireland and started back-to-back European qualifier matches in March before suffering a hamstring injury.

Europa Conference League champions West Ham have been credited with interest in Ballard and reportedly been tracking the player for some time.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, West Ham’s chief scout Rob Newman watched the centre-back at Windsor Park during Northern Ireland’s 1-0 defeat against Finland in March.

The report goes on to say The Hammers are ‘expected to make a bid for the 23-year-old in the coming days.’

Sunderland would demand a hefty fee for Ballard, though, with three years left on the defender’s contract.

When discussing his decision to join Sunderland over Burnley last summer, Ballard told The Athletic: “Burnley had just gone down from the Premier League and Sunderland had just come up from League One but I felt I could play more of a pivotal role at Sunderland. Burnley had a great season but I feel that I am a big part of the team.”

On Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray, the defender added: "His man-management is his big strength. We all feel like he’s backing us and he gives us that confidence to play freely.