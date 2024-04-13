West Brom vs Sunderland LIVE: Pierre Ekwah goal gives Cats lead after Brandon Thomas-Asante red card
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face promotion chasers West Brom in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from the Hawthorns.
The Black Cats held Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road on Tuesday, with Mike Dodds’ side keeping four clean sheets in their last five matches. Still, Sunderland will face another tough test against Carlos Corberan’s Baggies side, who haven’t lost for 10 matches.
We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from the Hawthorns throughout the day:
West Brom vs Sunderland
LIVE: West Brom 0 Sunderland 1 (Ekwah, 45+1)
West Brom XI: Palmer, Furlong, Kipre, Bartley, Townsend, Chalobah, Mowatt, Johnston, Fellows, Diangana, Thomas-Asante
Subs: Griffiths, Ajayi, Wallace, Phillips, Weimann, Swift, Reach, M’Vila, Yokuslu
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Pembele, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Styles, Neil, Ekwah, Rigg, Clarke, Bellingham
Subs: Bishop, Alese, Roberts, Ba, Mundle, Aouchiche, Dack, Hemir, Burstow
51' Pembele and Styles advance
Pembele and Styles are playing much higher up the pitch now West Brom are down to 10 men.
47' How West Brom are set up
It looks like West Brom are now playing with a 5-3-1 formation, with Fellows moving to right wing-back.
Reach, Johnston and Mowatt are in midfield, with Diangana up front.
SECOND HALF UNDER WAY!
The second half is under way!
Double change for West Brom at the break
ON: Reach and Ajayi
OFF: Chalobah and Bartley
45+1' GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!!! EKWAH!!!
Sunderland lead!
Styles’ in-swinging corner is side-fotted home by Ekwah first time.
The midfielder was unmarked in the box. 0-1.
HALF-TIME: WEST BROM 0 SUNDERLAND 1
First-half thoughts from the Hawthorns.
Two minutes added time
Two minutes added on.
43' RED CARD THOMAS-ASANTE
West Brom are down to ten men!
It’s a second yellow card for Thomas-Asante after a nasty challenge on Ballard. The forward went over the top of the ball with his studs showing.
42' Thomas-Asante booked
Thomas-Asante is booked for the hosts after a late challenge on Clarke near the halfway line.
