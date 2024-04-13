Live

West Brom vs Sunderland LIVE: Pierre Ekwah goal gives Cats lead after Brandon Thomas-Asante red card

Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face West Brom at the Hawthorns in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 13th Apr 2024, 09:00 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 16:14 BST
Sunderland face promotion chasers West Brom in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from the Hawthorns.

The Black Cats held Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road on Tuesday, with Mike Dodds’ side keeping four clean sheets in their last five matches. Still, Sunderland will face another tough test against Carlos Corberan’s Baggies side, who haven’t lost for 10 matches.

We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from the Hawthorns throughout the day:

West Brom vs Sunderland

14:05 BSTUpdated 15:51 BST

LIVE: West Brom 0 Sunderland 1 (Ekwah, 45+1)

West Brom XI: Palmer, Furlong, Kipre, Bartley, Townsend, Chalobah, Mowatt, Johnston, Fellows, Diangana, Thomas-Asante

Subs: Griffiths, Ajayi, Wallace, Phillips, Weimann, Swift, Reach, M’Vila, Yokuslu

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Pembele, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Styles, Neil, Ekwah, Rigg, Clarke, Bellingham

Subs: Bishop, Alese, Roberts, Ba, Mundle, Aouchiche, Dack, Hemir, Burstow

16:14 BST

51' Pembele and Styles advance

Pembele and Styles are playing much higher up the pitch now West Brom are down to 10 men.

16:12 BST

47' How West Brom are set up

It looks like West Brom are now playing with a 5-3-1 formation, with Fellows moving to right wing-back.

Reach, Johnston and Mowatt are in midfield, with Diangana up front.

16:08 BST

SECOND HALF UNDER WAY!

The second half is under way!

16:08 BST

Double change for West Brom at the break

ON: Reach and Ajayi

OFF: Chalobah and Bartley

15:50 BSTUpdated 16:07 BST

45+1' GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!!! EKWAH!!!

Sunderland lead!

Styles’ in-swinging corner is side-fotted home by Ekwah first time.

The midfielder was unmarked in the box. 0-1.

15:51 BSTUpdated 15:55 BST

HALF-TIME: WEST BROM 0 SUNDERLAND 1

First-half thoughts from the Hawthorns.

15:49 BST

Two minutes added time

Two minutes added on.

15:47 BSTUpdated 15:48 BST

43' RED CARD THOMAS-ASANTE

West Brom are down to ten men!

It’s a second yellow card for Thomas-Asante after a nasty challenge on Ballard. The forward went over the top of the ball with his studs showing.

15:45 BST

42' Thomas-Asante booked

Thomas-Asante is booked for the hosts after a late challenge on Clarke near the halfway line.

