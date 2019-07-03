'We should be very proud': Supportive messages for the North East's Lionesses after World Cup heartache

North East football fans have voiced their fierce pride at the performances of their England Lionesses – despite Women’s World Cup semi-final heartache.

By Mark Donnelly
Wednesday, 03 July, 2019, 09:07
North East football fans have shown their support for the Lionesses

An incredible six players with roots in the North East started England’s last four tie with the USA as the Americans ran out 2-1 winners in dramatic circumstances.

And while the hopes of silverware have now been dashed, fans on social media have spoken at their pride following a stellar tournament showing.

On Twitter, @NishaJoshi87 said: “Gutted for the #lionesses. A brilliant semi-final though. The USA are quite a way ahead at the moment, don’t think it’ll take too long for England to get there. So proud North East players have been such a big part of the team. Have to ensure the region keeps producing...”

@drryandunn added: “Six of the England starting XI from the North East. LOVE. IT.”

@iansmith2265 commented: “6 players start who have been involved with Sunderland. We should be very proud.”

There was special praise for Steph Houghton, too, who showed nerve as she stepped-up to take a crucial penalty.

@Tuxmeister59 tweeted: “You have made England proud. Your determination, passion and skill are a true demonstration of belief. Steph Houghton - You have let no one down. You all took the best team in the world to the wire so go home, regroup and come back stronger.”

@LiamHamer posted: “Very proud of our #Lionesses Already making history and I think it's only a matter of time until they win the Euros and WC. I would have 100% chosen Houghton to take that penalty. Captain Fantastic”