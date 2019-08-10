'We need further improvement!': Sunderland fans send a message after Ipswich Town draw

Sunderland fans have reacted to the draw at Ipswich Town

The stalemate at Portman Road was the Black Cats’ second draw of the season, and some fans believe further recruits are needed after a sluggish start to the new campaign.

Here’s what they had to say on social media after the draw in East Anglia:

@jimmyreay said: “The slow starts and lack of confidence are because players need to know what they’re supposed to be doing from KO and I don’t think they do at the moment. The squad is good enough to go up and that’s the bottom line. It has to be made to work one way or another this season”

@RGHanson93 added: “Hmm. Atrocious first half. Far better second, but still not great and largely helped by Ipswich playing poorly. Need to be a hell of a lot better for the rest of the season, but I'm not looking forward to Portsmouth”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@MattyCrichton posted: “Think the first two games exemplify why this Sunderland team needs further improvement. Matthews and Oviedo have not been adequately replaced, plus I would like to see another centre back added to replace Tom Flanagan. Is a goal scorer too much to ask for as well???”

@crazycorner01 commented: “We looked slightly better in the second half Grigg n mcnulty should Be banging them in on paper but yet again they have no service even tho I like McGeouch he’s to light we need a attacking midfield player who can be a supplier to strikers”

@DanMeister1234 added: “It's getting to the point where we're almost a parody and a 1-1 result is inevitable. Again, in isolation, 1-1 at Ipswich isn't a bad result but the fact it follows countless underwhelming performances (and twenty 1-1s) in a league we're looking to dominate - it's worrying”