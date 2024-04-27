Live

Watford vs Sunderland LIVE: Updates and analysis as Mike Dodds makes changes at Vicarage Road

Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Watford at Vicarage Road.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 27th Apr 2024, 09:00 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 15:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland face Watford in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from Vicarage Road.

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Millwall at the Stadium of Light last weekend, but have taken seven points from their last three away games. Watford appointed Tom Cleverley as their permanent head coach this week, following a goalless draw against Hull last time out.

We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from Vicarage Road throughout the day:

Watford vs Sunderland

14:11 BSTUpdated 14:57 BST

LIVE: Watford 0 Sunderland 0

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese, Ekwah, Styles, Rigg, Aouchiche, Clarke, Bellingham

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Hjelde, Evans, Mundle, Ba, Roberts, Watson, Hemir

Watford XI: Bachmann, Porteous, Pollock, Hoedt, Sema, Kone, Kayembe, Asprilla, Dennis, Bayo, Grieves

Subs: Hamer, Sierralta, Lewis, Andrews, Ince, Livermore, Martins, Morris, Rajovic

15:07 BST

3' How Sunderland have started

It looks like Sunderland have stuckn with a back five, with Hume and Styles as the wing-backs.

Belingham is alongside Ekwah in midfield, with Aouchiche up front.

15:02 BST

KICK-OFF!

Game under way!

15:00 BST

Here come the teams!

14:47 BST

Warm-up time

14:07 BST

What to make of those sides

So it’s two changes for Sunderland following last weekend's defeat against Millwall.

Adil Aouchiche and Trai Hume return to the starting XI, while Timothee Pembele drops to the bench and Bradley Dack drops out of the squad.

Patrick Roberts replaces Mason Burstow on the bench, while teenager Tom Watson is also named in the squad.

Watford have made three changes following their goalless draw against Hull last time out. Ken Sema and Mattie Pollock return to the starting XI, while 19-year-old forward Jack Grieves is handed his first senior start.

14:00 BST

How Watford will start

14:00 BST

BREAKING TEAM NEWS

13:49 BST

We've arrived at Vicarage Road

14:45 BST

Predicted line-ups

Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:

Predicted Watford XI: Bachmann, Porteous, Sierralta, Hoedt, Andrews, Kone, Kayembe, Lewis, Bayo, Asprilla, Dennis

Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese, Ekwah, Bellingham, Rigg, Aouchiche, Clarke, Hemir

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Team newsWatfordSunderlandStadium of LightMillwallHull

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.