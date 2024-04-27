Watford vs Sunderland LIVE: Updates and analysis as Mike Dodds makes changes at Vicarage Road
Sunderland face Watford in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from Vicarage Road.
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Millwall at the Stadium of Light last weekend, but have taken seven points from their last three away games. Watford appointed Tom Cleverley as their permanent head coach this week, following a goalless draw against Hull last time out.
We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from Vicarage Road throughout the day:
Watford vs Sunderland
LIVE: Watford 0 Sunderland 0
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese, Ekwah, Styles, Rigg, Aouchiche, Clarke, Bellingham
Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Hjelde, Evans, Mundle, Ba, Roberts, Watson, Hemir
Watford XI: Bachmann, Porteous, Pollock, Hoedt, Sema, Kone, Kayembe, Asprilla, Dennis, Bayo, Grieves
Subs: Hamer, Sierralta, Lewis, Andrews, Ince, Livermore, Martins, Morris, Rajovic
3' How Sunderland have started
It looks like Sunderland have stuckn with a back five, with Hume and Styles as the wing-backs.
Belingham is alongside Ekwah in midfield, with Aouchiche up front.
KICK-OFF!
Game under way!
Here come the teams!
Warm-up time
What to make of those sides
So it’s two changes for Sunderland following last weekend's defeat against Millwall.
Adil Aouchiche and Trai Hume return to the starting XI, while Timothee Pembele drops to the bench and Bradley Dack drops out of the squad.
Patrick Roberts replaces Mason Burstow on the bench, while teenager Tom Watson is also named in the squad.
Watford have made three changes following their goalless draw against Hull last time out. Ken Sema and Mattie Pollock return to the starting XI, while 19-year-old forward Jack Grieves is handed his first senior start.
How Watford will start
BREAKING TEAM NEWS
We've arrived at Vicarage Road
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Watford XI: Bachmann, Porteous, Sierralta, Hoedt, Andrews, Kone, Kayembe, Lewis, Bayo, Asprilla, Dennis
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese, Ekwah, Bellingham, Rigg, Aouchiche, Clarke, Hemir
