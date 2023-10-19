Watford defender given additional one-game ban and fined after Sunderland incident at the Stadium of Light
Watford defender Ryan Andrews was shown a straight red card during his side's 2-0 defeat against Sunderland earlier this month.
Watford defender Ryan Andrews has been given an additional one-match ban and fined £500 for his reaction following his red card against Sunderland earlier this month.
The Black Cats won the fixture 2-0 at the Stadium of Light, courtesy of goals from Niall Huggins and Abdoullah Ba, as Andrews received a straight red card for a late tackle on Jack Clarke in the 87th minute.
Andrews denied an improper conduct charge but has since been found guilty by the FA of breaching disciplinary rule E3.1, which states: “A participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”
The red card automatically resulted in a three-match suspension for Andrews, who missed Watford’s 1-1 draw against Cardiff last time out. The 19-year-old defender will also miss matches against Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield, as well as a home fixture against Millwall following the extended suspension.