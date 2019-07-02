Watch Sunderland new boy Conor McLaughlin nutmeg two Germany stars
Sunderland yesterday signed Northern Ireland international right-back Conor McLaughlin on a free transfer after the 27-year-old’s contract with Championship Millwall expired at the end of last season.
And video footage has emerged of the former Fleetwood man nutmegging not one but TWO Germany stars during World Cup qualifier back in 2017.
An impressive bit of skill made more impressive What makes the feet even more impressive when you consider Joachim Löw’s side were world champions at the time.
McLaughlin first humiliates Julian Draxler – who has won a whopping 10 trophies as a professional, including the 2014 World Cup – and then turns his attention to 2017 Confederations Cup winner Marvin Plattenhardt.
The Belfast-born McLaughlin has been capped 35 times for Northern Ireland and when speaking about the defender’s arrival, Sunderland manager, Jack Ross, said: “I am delighted to be able to bring Conor to the club.