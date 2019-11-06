Neve Herron warms up for Sunderland Ladies - Photo taken by Colin Lock.

New Herrington-born Herron – who is just 16-years-old – joined her childhood club from the Regional Talent Centre last summer after being spotted by former Sunderland captain Gary Bennett, who encouraged Neve’s mother to sign her daughter up for his summer football camps.

The Ladies have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season in all competitions leaving the Black Cats top of the Women’s National League with 22 points from eight games. In fact, Reay’s in-form side haven’t lost a competitive fixture since last April – a 2-1 home loss to Huddersfield Town.

A natural defender, Herron scored two world-class goals against the third-placed Potters on Sunday from left-back, but can also deputise at centre-half, right-back and in midfield.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mother Karen Everett, speaking to the Echo said: “She [Neve Herron] couldn't quite believe the second goal went in.

“She works really hard and she’s just happy Mel [Reay] has trusted her and plays her as much as she does. [It’s a] brilliant experience at 16.

“She’s living her brother's dream. We [are] all die-hard Sunderland fans and it was always her dream to play for Sunderland men when she was little.”

After two months on the road and four consecutive away games, Sunderland Ladies return to the North East to face Loughborough Foxes in the league this Sunday.