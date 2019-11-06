Watch as 16-year-old Sunderland AFC starlet Gary Bennett discovered scores stunning long-range brace
Sunderland Ladies starlet Neve Herron bagged a stunning long-range brace as Mel Reay’s side defeated title rivals Stoke City last Sunday.
New Herrington-born Herron – who is just 16-years-old – joined her childhood club from the Regional Talent Centre last summer after being spotted by former Sunderland captain Gary Bennett, who encouraged Neve’s mother to sign her daughter up for his summer football camps.
The Ladies have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season in all competitions leaving the Black Cats top of the Women’s National League with 22 points from eight games. In fact, Reay’s in-form side haven’t lost a competitive fixture since last April – a 2-1 home loss to Huddersfield Town.
A natural defender, Herron scored two world-class goals against the third-placed Potters on Sunday from left-back, but can also deputise at centre-half, right-back and in midfield.
Mother Karen Everett, speaking to the Echo said: “She [Neve Herron] couldn't quite believe the second goal went in.
“She works really hard and she’s just happy Mel [Reay] has trusted her and plays her as much as she does. [It’s a] brilliant experience at 16.
“She’s living her brother's dream. We [are] all die-hard Sunderland fans and it was always her dream to play for Sunderland men when she was little.”
After two months on the road and four consecutive away games, Sunderland Ladies return to the North East to face Loughborough Foxes in the league this Sunday.
The game kicks off at 2pm at Hebburn Town’s Energy Check Sports Ground – NE31 1UN.