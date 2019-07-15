Wallsall boss reveals latest on future of Sunderland target George Dobson
Walsall boss Darrell Clarke has provided an update on Sunderland target George Dobson - with the Saddlers skipper not due to travel on their pre-season trip to Poland.
Sunderland had a bid for the 21-year-old midfielder knocked back earlier this month after it fell below Walsall’s valuation.
Speaking on Saturday, Clarke revealed Dobson wasn’t due to travel to Poland, though stressed that situation could change depending on his 'mindset'.
It remains to be seen whether Sunderland go back with a second bid, with Ross already having a large number of midfielders at his disposal and the Black Cats operating a one in, one out policy and Ross wants to keep Dylan McGeouch and believes the midfielder wants to make a success of his move to the North East.
Walsall reporter for the Express and Star Joseph Masi tweeted earlier today: “So Walsall currently in Poland (I’m flying out later today). It’s highly unlikely Dobson and Ferrier have gone. The following tweet is a quote from Clarke about the duo on Saturday…1 /2
“'They’re not coming to Poland, but that can change. It depends where their mindsets are. I haven’t had a problem with them. A lot has been said but you’ve got to understand when clubs come knocking agents give them bad advice – they don’t give them the right advice' #saddlers”
Walsall were relegated to League Two last season.