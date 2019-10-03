Under-fire Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett fires warning to Sunderland and League One rivals
Under-fire Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has fired a warning to their League One rivals – insisting Pompey have what it takes to climb the table and compete at the top end.
Portsmouth, with just two wins to their name all season, are 19th on nine points, already ten points off a play-off spot.
But Jackett insists the season isn’t a write-off just yet and has backed his side to put a run of wins together and climb the table.
Jackett told the Portsmouth News: “It has been a tough start but we have got to believe we can find momentum – big clubs can.
“We have got to believe we can find momentum and consistent wins to climb the table.
“We haven’t played well. If you’re looking at Wycombe, we just didn’t play well.
“Any criticism that is coming my way, we have to accept because we didn’t play well at Wycombe.
“It was a 50/50 game, a penalty decision and we have to perform better than that to be able to get a run of results and build momentum and confidence.
“We are capable of it and earning that as long as we are honest with each other.
“We are capable of going on a run because there is a lot of the season left.”
He added: “It seems it [that Ipswich have got it right] from afar. We haven’t played everybody and it’s not a criticism on anyone in the division.
“It’s just an observation that Portsmouth can still be competing at the top end.”