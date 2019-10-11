The truth behind Jack Baldwin's Salford City absence as Sunderland AFC linked with centre back swoop
The truth behind Jack Baldwin’s slow start to life away from Sunderland has been revealed - with the centre back currently sidelined through injury.
The Echo understands that Baldwin, who joined the Ammies on a season-long loan on deadline day, picked up an injury during only his second appearance for the club.
News on Baldwin had been scarce, with the defender having been absent from the Salford teamsheet in recent weeks.
And it is now understood that the 26-year-old is receiving treatment, with the full support of both his parent club and the League Two side.
No potential return date has been set as of yet.
Elsewhere, reports have claimed that the Black Cats are eyeing a deal for Ipswich Town defender James Wilson.
The experienced centre-back has impressed for the Tractor Boys since penning a short-term contract - which expires in January.
And Football Insider claim that both Sunderland and Peterborough are monitoring his situation ahead of a potential swoop in the winter transfer window, despite the fact the Wearsiders are currently without a manager and have an abundance of centre-backs on their books.
Meanwhile, Stewart Donald is stepping up his search for Sunderland’s new manager - with Gareth Ainsworth emerging as the front-runner.
The Wycombe Wanderers’ chief was given permission to speak with the Black Cats on Thursday evening, and remains the favourite with the bookmakers.
Daniel Stendel, Paul Cook and Phil Parkinson all remain at short odds too, with the search set to continue over the weekend.