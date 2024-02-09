Ex-Sunderland midfielder Yann M'Vila in 'advanced talks' with another Championship club - report
West Brom are reportedly in advanced talks to sign former Sunderland midfielder Yann M'Vila on a free transfer.
The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiacos at the end of last season, while he was recently linked with a return to Wearside. Black Cats boss Michael Beale then cooled speculation that M'Vila could re-sign for Sunderland, saying "it’s nothing that I’ve discussed in house," during a press conference last month.
It's now been reported by French journalist Santi Aouna from Foot Mertaco that West Brom are 'in advanced negotiations' with M'Vila, with a four-month deal being discussed.
M'Vila made 40 appearances for Sunderland on loan during the 2015/16 season and became a popular figure on Wearside. At the end of last year, the midfielder spoke about his desire to find a club where he can play regularly, stating he would like to return to Sunderland amid talks with Ligue 1 clubs.
“I spoke with a lot of Ligue 1 clubs, but I didn’t get the little thing. Given my qualities and my leadership, I think I can help a lot of teams. I believe in myself,” M'Vila told Le Progres in December. "I don’t need the money. I want to play. With all the respect I have for Ligue 2, I don’t see myself playing in this championship.
“There is only one club for which I would have agreed to return to the lower division for is Sunderland, to help them return to the Premier League. I had an extraordinary year there. I’m not just a footballer, I can help on and off the pitch, I know the moments of crisis. I am a reliable person. If you trust me, I’ll give it back to you a thousand times.”