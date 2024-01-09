Sunderland transfer gossip - with in and outgoings possible at the Stadium of Light during the January window.

The January transfer window is just over a week old - with Sunderland looking to strengthen their squad for the second half of their Championship campaign.

Black Cats boss Michael Beale has admitted he doesn't expect significant changes but said last week the club are actively looking to make additions this month. Here's some of the latest Sunderland transfer gossip from around the web:

Summer target set for European move

Sunderland were said to be eyeing an ambitious loan move to sign Argentine winger Benjamin Rollheiser in the final days of the summer transfer window. Premier League clubs Newcastle and Nottingham Forest were also credited with interest in the 23-year-old, who plays for Argentine side Estudiantes LP.

Yet it's now been reported by Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, and others, that Rollheiser has been sold by Estudiantes and will join Portuguese side Benfica in the middle of the year, for a fee of €9 million.

More interest in Jack Clarke

Reports emerged over the weekend that Premier League club West Ham are interested in Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, with Sky Sports now reiterating that claim.

Burnley made an attempt to sign the 23-year-old over the summer but fell well short of the Black Cats' valuation, with Clarke under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2026. West Ham will be without Mohammed Kudus in the coming weeks due to Africa Cup of Nations commitments, and have also been credited with interest in former Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn.

Sam Lammers reports dismissed

Sunderland had been loosely linked with Rangers forward Sam Lammers, who signed for the SPL side when Beale was in charge at Ibrox last summer. The 26-year-old frontman, who has scored just two league goals this term, has fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks, leading to suggestions he could depart in January.