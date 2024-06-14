Ex-Sunderland striker target on radar of league rivals plus in-demand winger on Portsmouth’s transfer list
The summer transfer window has officially opened - with Sunderland and their Championship rivals looking to strengthen ahead of the new campaign.
Here’s some of the latest news and gossip concerning second-tier clubs:
Hull interested in former Sunderland target
Sunderland were one of the clubs trying to sign Fulham striker Jay Stansfield on loan last summer, before he opted to join Birmingham instead. After scoring 12 Championship goals for the Blues, the 21-year-old is set to return to his parent club, while Fulham boss Marco Silva has said he expects the player to stay at Craven Cottage for the 2024/25 season.
Yet according to Hull Live, Stansfield is a player Hull have cast an eye over and is the type of striker the Tigers are looking for. The same report claims Manchester City forward Liam Delap remains a top target for Hull, following a loan spell at the MKM Stadium during the 2023/24 season.
In-demand winger still on Portsmouth’s radar
Following their promotion to the Championship, Portsmouth are said to be closing in on some early transfer business.
According to our sister title The News, Pompey are showing strong interest in Oxford winger Josh Murphy, whose contract is set to expire this summer. The 29-year-old is believed to have several suitors in the Championship, though, with Oxford hoping to keep him.
QPR forward signs new deal
Finally, QPR have triggered an extension in Sinclair Armstrong’s contract.
The 20-year-old made 41 senior appearances for the Rs during the 2023/24 season, scoring four goals, and was named the club’s young player of the season. The length of Armstrong’s contract extension hasn’t been disclosed.
