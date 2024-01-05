Transfer news: Sunderland confirm end of loan agreement and what's next for young defender
Sunderland defender Zak Johnson joined Hartlepool United on loan in September.
Sunderland have confirmed defender Zak Johnson has returned to Wearside following the end of his loan deal with National League club Hartlepool.
The 18-year-old initially joined Pools on a one-month loan agreement in September, before the deal was extended until January. Johnson made 12 appearances during his spell at the Suit Direct Stadium, after being part of Sunderland's first-team squad for their pre-season US tour. He also started Sunderland's EFL Cup game against Crewe in August.
Johnson will now rejoin Sunderland's under-21s set-up and will be available when Graeme Murty's side face Nottingham Forest at the Meadow Lane Stadium in Premier League 2 on Friday, January 12. The young Black Cats will then play Peterborough away from home in the Premier League Cup (Sunday, January 21), before a trip to Leeds in the league (Monday, January 29).