Sunderland have confirmed defender Zak Johnson has returned to Wearside following the end of his loan deal with National League club Hartlepool.

The 18-year-old initially joined Pools on a one-month loan agreement in September, before the deal was extended until January. Johnson made 12 appearances during his spell at the Suit Direct Stadium, after being part of Sunderland's first-team squad for their pre-season US tour. He also started Sunderland's EFL Cup game against Crewe in August.

