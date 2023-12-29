Sunderland transfer news ahead of the January window as the Black Cats and their Championship rivals look to strengthen their squads.

Sunderland are said to be keeping an eye on Fulham striker Jay Stansfield - a player they were tracking during the summer transfer window.

Stansfield, 21, signed for Championship club Birmingham on loan in August and has scored seven goals in 21 league appearances since the move to St Andrew's.

The striker's loan deal from Fulham could be cut short in January, with Sky Sports reporting both Sunderland and Ipswich are interested in a potential deal. It has also been claimed no discussions have taken place between Fulham and Birmingham about cutting Stansfield's loan deal short at this stage.

Ipswich are looking to bolster their attacking options in January, after forward George Hurst, who has scored six goals in 23 Championship appearances this season, suffered a significant hamstring injury on Boxing Day during a 1-1 draw against Leicester. Teenage striker Dane Scarlett has also been recalled by Tottenham after making 12 Championship appearances without scoring for Ipswich.