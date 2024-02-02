The Belfast Telegraph first reported that Sunderland made a late bid for the 17-year-old and agreed a deal on transfer deadline day, with other English clubs showing interest. Walsh spent time with the Black Cats last year and clearly made a positive impression on Wearside.

A Northern Ireland Under-17 international, Walsh has played six times for Glentoran's first team this season. Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph about the player, manager Warren Feeney said: “The wee lad excites people; he’s got an edge about him. He loves to run at defenders and take them on. Rhys is one of those lads who gets bums off seats and excites people. He’s got it all, he goes past people as if they are not there.”