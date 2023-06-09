The Black Cats are said to have "identified" Swansea winger Morgan Whittaker as a potential target. However, the attacker has strong links with Plymouth Argyle.

Whittaker spend the first half of last season on loan at Plymouth in League One before being recalled by his parent club Swansea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After returning to Wales and playing only a bit-part role in the Championship, Whittaker made a visit to Home Park to watch his former team in action late last month as the Pilgrims managed to win promotion from League One

When asked about his visit, Argyle boss Steven Schumacher said: “He didn’t have a game himself on Tuesday night for Swansea. He asked could he come down and watch the game and we got him some tickets. It was great to see him. He has obviously played a huge part in our success this year and helped us get to where we have got to in the league.

“He saw a few of the lads after the game and saw me in the players’ lounge. It was nice to say hello. He enjoyed his time here, we get on really well. He was a brilliant player for us. I think he wanted to just come down and say hello.”

During the game, Whittaker was sat next to Argyle’s head of recruitment Jimmy Dickinson in the directors’ box. Asked whether the youngster could make a return to Devon in the summer, Schumacher replied: “If we could afford him we would love to sign Morgan Whittaker. He’s a top player, but we would only be in that position if we get to where we want to get to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He just came down to say hello, there wasn’t any other ulterior motive in that. It was just good to see him. If we were in the realms of being able to bring him back to the club then we would because we think he could do a job in the Championship in the way we play.

“He has still got a contract with Swansea. I don’t know exactly what happened in January, whether he was going to leave or not to somebody else. I don’t know what anybody else bid. I’m not aware of any of that. I just wanted to say hello to him (on Tuesday). It was good to see him.

“He really enjoyed it here. He has come out and said he wanted to stay here and finish the season off but he wasn’t able to do that. He just wanted to come back and say hello to the lads. That’s literally all it was.”