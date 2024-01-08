Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland striker Max Thompson has signed for Slovakian top-flight side MFK Skalica.

The 21-year-old joined the Black Cats from Burnley in July 2022 and was a regular for the under-21s side, before leaving by mutual consent in October last year. The striker did make one senior appearance for Burnley in the Premier League but didn't feature for Sunderland's first team during his 15-month spell at the Stadium of Light.

Reacting to Thompson's departure from Sunderland last year, the club's head of academy Robin Nicholls said: “Max’s game time has been limited this season and after maintaining an open dialogue with him throughout the past few months, all parties agreed that Max should be free to pursue new opportunities.

"His attitude and application has been great throughout his time at the club and I know how much he has enjoyed working with our staff – a sentiment that is shared by those who have played a role in Max’s development throughout the past year. All at the Academy of Light wish him the best of luck for the future and we will continue to support Max as he takes his next steps.”