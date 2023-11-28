Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray discusses his side's frustrations in front of goal following their 2-0 defeat at Plymouth.

Tony Mowbray says Sunderland’s young forward players have to learn quickly as they continue to adapt to the unforgiving nature of the Championship.

The Black Cats registered 24 shots during their 2-0 defeat at Plymouth but weren’t able to make a breakthrough. The result means Sunderland have gone 22 competitive matches without a recognised striker scoring - dating back to April.

Nazariy Rusyn, Hemir Semedo, Eliezer Mayenda and Mason Burstow all moved to Wearside during the summer transfer window but are all still searching for their first goals this term.

When asked if his younger players will learn from recent matches, Mowbray replied: “I don’t think there have been many games where we haven’t dominated, where we haven’t scored. Even Leicester away we had amazing chances and lost 1-0. You have to score when the chances come.

“That’s what football is, you have to put the ball between them posts and run away and celebrate with your fans. If you keep hitting the post, or keep kicking it over the bar, or keep hitting the goalkeeper you are not going to have them moments.

“It’s not as if we are not having them moments in front of goal. If we were having three shots, none on target you’d be able to say, ‘you didn’t really deserve to win today did you Tony,’ yet we had 24 shots.

“It’s frustrating for us. We have to be better but it’s a journey for young players, or inexperienced players is probably the best thing to say. Generally the young players we play are players from abroad as well from France, and Spain, Ukraine. They are learning about the English Championship as we go along.

“They’ll learn there are big, strong, powerful defenders who will block your shots and get in the way of all your efforts or be physical and come over the top of you for headers. They have to learn. This is the English Championship and it’s a pretty unforgiving league.”